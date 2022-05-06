news, local-news,

A NEW gallery run by university students and artists has opened in Hargreaves Mall. Rookie is a partnership between La Trobe University and the City of Greater Bendigo and aims to activate Hargreaves Mall while showcasing Greater Bendigo's thriving creative community. La Trobe associate professor of visual arts Jacqueline Millner said the work to create the space began four years ago. "We revised our bachelor of creative arts about four years ago and started a conversation with council about the possibility of a city space for students," she said. "It sat for some time but in September last year the idea finally came to fruition. "Council came into some space in Hargreaves Mall that might suit and we jumped at the chance." After forming a team of students interested in pursuing the project, it became clear there was a chance to give artists experience in what it takes to produce art shows and exhibitions. "The whole philosophy is facilitating it as a student-driven project and promote them as artists," Dr Millner said. "They will do everything that is required from getting it up to spec, putting together programs, installing works and promoting it. READ MORE: "We see it as an integral part of the degree as well as training for students." The Rookie gallery will be another addition to the arts precinct that stretches down View Street and into the Bendigo CBD. "We are keen to connect with other cultural institutions including the Bendigo Art Gallery, the La Trobe Art Institute and the Emporium Creative Industry hub," Dr Millner said. "The idea is Rookie will be part of the cultural precinct." About 70 students are enrolled across the undergraduate and post-graduate creative arts courses at La Trobe, meaning there will be no shortage of works ready to be displayed in the coming months. Rookie's first show - The New Recruit - is open now. "The things we are doing with Rookie is one example of what students can do in terms of putting creative practices in to the world," Dr Millner said. "Once we are settled we are hoping the exhibitions will change every six weeks. "In the the first instance, Rookie is focused on La Trobe students who are currently enrolled or recently graduated. When we find our feet we can expand so it becomes an artist-run initiative looking to represent artists from the community beyond La Trobe. "We are starting small but hopefully with exposure, organisations and community members will be interested in the space."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/96f2c6ca-6ad2-475a-be4e-0fbf460a1ad0.jpg/r12_329_4916_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg