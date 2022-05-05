Bendigo Pioneers duo selected in Young Guns squad

sport, local-sport, Gallagher, Faulkhead, Pioneers, football, Young Guns

Bendigo Pioneers duo Harvey Gallagher and Oskar Faulkhead will play for the Young Guns against Vic Metro under-18s on Saturday. The Young Guns squad features the state's brightest 19-year-old prospects, who have been picked by AFL recruiters as potential selections in next month's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Gallagher, the Pioneers' captain, and Faulkhead were both among the Pioneers' best in last week's loss to Gippsland. Gallagher has had little luck with injury this year, but is highly-regarded at NAB League level after a consistent season in 2021. The 18-year-old is on Carlton's VFL list for the 2022 season. Read more: BFNL rivals to honour football great Read more: Weekend footy preview - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL Faulkhead has been the Pioneers most consistent midfielder through the first five rounds of the NAB League season. An improvement in his kicking has seen the Wentworth teenager take his game to another level. The Pioneers have a four-week break from NAB League duties. All players on the Pioneers' squad have returned to their home clubs and, if fit, will be available for selection this weekend. Young Guns squad for Saturday's match at Werribee: Massimo D'Ambrossio (Western Jets) Harvey Gallagher (Bendigo Pioneers) Paddy Cross (Gippsland Power) Euriah Hollard (Geelong Falcons) Patrick Dozzi (Northern Knights) Tyler Norton (Murray Bushrangers) Oskar Faulkhead (Bendigo Pioneers) Hamish Sinnott (GWV Rebels) Max Walton (Gippsland Power) Jamieson Ballantyne (GWV Rebels) Charlie Molan (GWV Rebels) Zavier Maher (Carlton VFL) Lachlan Carrigan (Richmond VFL) Hugo Hall-Kahan (Sandringham Dragons) Jed Rule (Oakleigh Chargers) Tyreece Leiu (Eastern Ranges) Jai Culley (Dandenong Stingrays) Ryan Eyers (Murray Bushrangers) Jerome Lawrence (Oakleigh Chargers) Samuel Grant (Northern Knights) Fletcher Hart (Murray Bushrangers) Toby Murray (Murray Bushrangers) Max Ramsden (Sandringham Dragons)

