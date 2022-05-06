news, local-news,

THE state government will spend more than $800,000 to upgrade one of Victoria's most significant war memorials to ensure the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families is remembered for decades to come. Minister for Veterans Shaun Leane confirmed $810,000 will be provided through the state budget for works on the Mount Macedon Memorial Cross Reserve, located at the summit of Mount Macedon. He said the investment was part of $4.8 million from the Victorian Budget 2022-23 to provide dedicated support for Victoria's veterans and their families. The 21-metre high cross at the site commemorates those who have served in all wars and conflicts Australia has been involved with and is considered the second most significant war memorial in Victoria after the Shrine of Remembrance. The landmark hosts an Anzac Day dawn service and is a popular tourism destination, with the number of visitors in 2019 exceeding 266,500, with visitor numbers expected to grow significantly in the years to come. "Every year, the Mount Macedon Memorial Cross has thousands of Victorians come to reflect and express their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our veteran community," Mr Leane said. "This investment will ensure this important site is best placed to continue being an iconic spot for commemoration for many years to come." The Mount Macedon site offers a range of recreation and tourism experiences, including historical, cultural, walking trails, tea rooms and barbecue areas. Mr Leane said the budget funding would protect the heritage and cultural significance of the cross and its surrounds so more Victorians could experience the Anzac Day dawn service at the site.

