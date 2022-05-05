CVFLW: Testing match awaits both Bendigo Thunder, Golden Square

news, local-news,

Bendigo Thunder is preparing for its first test of the season when it comes up against Golden Square on Friday night for round five of the Central Victoria Football League Women's competition. Both teams have been winning games with margins that are 100 points or greater and are undefeated, but will meet their match on Friday night at Wade Street. Thunder coach Jac Louttit said the squad was prepared for a highly competitive game of football against Golden Square. "This is going to be the type of match where both teams find out where their lists are at and how competitive they're going to be for the remainder of the season," Louttit said. "Winning the ball in every contest is going to be crucial and overall we will ensure we have a competitive game so we play our best football." RELATED: CVFLW: Bulldogs triumph over Hawks in wet weather battle | Photos, Round 4 Thunder's run so far this season has seen them defeat Strathfieldsaye (22.14 (146) over 0.0 (0) in round one, Kerang (15.14 (104) over 0.0 (0) and most recently North Bendigo (24.11 (155) over 0.0 (0) before taking the bye last week. Golden Square's run has been similar as they are also undefeated and will head into the clash on their home turf on the back of a gritty rain-drenched win over Eaglehawk last Friday. Ahead of the clash Louttit said the team would have a full list with all players eager to get to work. The 2022 season marks Louttit's first year as head coach of the team which is an experience she is cherishing. "I am really enjoying being back at the Thunder and to be within a coaching role," he said. "What's even better is being a playing-coach as it's extremely rewarding when you're out on the field with the team." Meanwhile in the other round five matches, North Bendigo hosts Castlemaine at 2.30pm on Sunday. Strathfieldsaye and Kyneton will both look to put wins on the board when they meet at Tannery Lane at 2.30 on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/0104be4d-7c1f-4529-ac8a-a8fdd607604c.jpg/r0_122_467_386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg