On the go Bendigo: Victoria records more than 11,500 new cases, 3000th death
Victoria recorded 11,596 new coronavirus infections overnight taking the states active number of cases to 58,459.
According to data from the Department of Health, hospitalisations rose by 19 overnight (492). There are 29 people in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 14 people died overnight and Victoria recorded its 3000th death since 2020.
We thank everyone who got vaccinated and tested yesterday.
Our thoughts are with those in hospital, and the families of people who have lost their lives.
Our thoughts are with those in hospital, and the families of people who have lost their lives.
67.9 per cent of eligible Victorians have had three doses of coronavirus vaccine and 96 per cent have had two.
This comes after Greater Bendigo recorded 240 infections since Tuesday.
More to come.
