Victoria recorded 11,596 new coronavirus infections overnight taking the states active number of cases to 58,459. According to data from the Department of Health, hospitalisations rose by 19 overnight (492). There are 29 people in the ICU and seven on ventilators. Sadly, 14 people died overnight and Victoria recorded its 3000th death since 2020. 67.9 per cent of eligible Victorians have had three doses of coronavirus vaccine and 96 per cent have had two. This comes after Greater Bendigo recorded 240 infections since Tuesday. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

