Almost five years of researching, documenting, and photographing Victoria's World War I soldier memorials has resulted in a new exhibition for Castlemaine's Clayton Tremlett. The exhibition - Immortals - is being hosted by the Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch at the Soldiers' Memorial Institute Military Museum. It features 46 serigraph (screen print) portraits of male soldiers and women. Read more: "It was a joyful moment to have the 46 works on the wall," he said. "A long time ago I looked at memorials realising they were all slightly different. So I resolved to photograph their faces. Mr Tremlett's background a conservation meant he had worked closely with public monuments. "We often assume that the digger statues were mass produced, however my portraits show that each statue is unique." Tremlett explains. "A visual record and archive like this hasn't been attempted before. This is the first time that Victoria's Digger memorials can be studied and compared." Mr Tremlett intends to continue his work until he has mapped 65 soldier statues. "I have done about 55 and will have to re-shoot a couple, so there is still a bit to to go," he said. "The next phase is Anzac Day in Maryborough and I have had some interest from the Shrine of Remembrance, so (the exhibition) could travel." As part of the Bendigo show, Mr Tremlett will host artist talks on May 8, June 11 and July 10. Immortals: A Portrait study of Digger Memorials in the State of Victoria is open Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am at the Soldier's Memorial Institute Military Museum in Bendigo until July 31. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

