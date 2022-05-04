Federal Labor pledges thousands for local schools

news, local-news,

FEDERAL member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters MP has promised $120,000 for local schools if Labor wins the May 21 election. Ms Chesters visited Castlemaine Co-operative Childcare Centre on Wednesday to make the announcements, which include $20,000 to upgrade the early learning centre. "Castlemaine Co-Op is one of the most sought-after childcare centres in the region but the bathrooms and toilets are not currently suitable. "This funding will upgrade the wet rooms and assist with the development of a master plan, increasing privacy for children, modernising the space and future proofing for years to come," Chesters said. The $120,000 schools funding package will be distributed across the region: Ms Chesters said she was proud to deliver the projects and was aware of how children had been affected by the Victorian COVID-19 lockdowns. "I'm proud to be able to commit to these projects as local children return to school after home-learning," Chesters said. The Labor party presence in Bendigo has remained strong throughout the election campaign, despite the lack of a discernible opposition. Liberal candidate for Bendigo Darin Schade has not responded to the Bendigo Advertiser's requests for comments, and has so far pledged only $5000 for the Bendigo women's cycling club as an election commitment. Currently, Ms Chesters' electoral promises sit above two million as the candidates prepare for pre-polling to open on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/199aeedf-286c-45f0-bb0b-84e0c0be65d9.JPG/r0_102_6240_3628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg