BDCA: Trollope Square's first XI champion player; Mannes best for women

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ GUN all-rounder Scott Trollope has been crowned Golden Square's first XI champion player for the 2021-22 BDCA season. Trollope had another outstanding season for the Bulldogs that was recognised at the club's recent presentation. Trollope topped Golden Square's bowling with 29 wickets - the only first XI player to take more than 20 for the season - while he also made 374 runs. The women's champion player was awarded to gun batter Sarah Mannes, who also took out the team's batting average. A highlight of the Bulldogs' presentation was a pair of life memberships being awarded to Max Grant and Mat Christie, who was also the recipient of the Haydn Pearce Memorial Award, the club person of the year and second XI club champion. Looking ahead to next season, the Bulldogs have already announced the reappointment of Liam Smith as their senior men's coach and Mannes as their senior women's coach. FIRST XI Club Champion: Scott Trollope. Bowling Average: Scott Trollope. Batting Average: Liam Smith. Fielding Award: Liam Smith. SECOND XI Club Champion: Mat Christie. Bowling Average: Jamie Bysouth. Batting Average: Mat Christie. Fielding Award: Mat Christie. THIRD XI Club Champion: Brad Perrow. Bowling Average: Jackson Veltheer. Batting Average: Lachlan Saunders. Fielding Award: Brad Perrow. FOURTH XI Club Champion: Mark Burgess. Bowling Average: Euan Flood. Batting Average: Mark Burgess. Fielding Award: Mark Burgess. WOMEN'S XI Club Champion: Sarah Mannes. Bowling Aggregate: Paige Conder. Batting Aggregate: Sarah Mannes. Fielding Award: Paige Condor and Megan Baird. CLUB AWARDS Club person of the year: Mat Christie. Junior club person of the year: Andrew Flood. Bruce Hetherington Memorial: William Bowles. Haydn Pearce Memorial: Mat Christie. Life membership: Max Grant. Life membership: Mat Christie.

