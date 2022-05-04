The plan to save the Kerang waterbirds

news, local-news, bendigo, kerang, birds, floods

JOHNSONS swamp in the Kerang Lakes has been overrun by tall marshy reeds since the 2010-2011 flooding. Now, three Victorian Government agencies are working together to rehabilitate the wetland - home to hundreds of waterbirds. North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) Environmental Water Reserve Officer Peter O'Toole said the health of the wetland was under threat. "Lignum and tall marshy reeds are encroaching significantly on the wetland, so it's time to take action," he said. "The vegetation is limiting the amount of open water and out-competing other aquatic plants that contribute to overall biodiversity and wetland health. "Ensuring there is space and resources for waterbirds to feed and breed is a key part of the management of the wetland. "And the community, including local Traditional Owners, want to see more open space on the wetland, for birds such as brolgas, pelicans, black swans, and dabbling ducks." North Central CMA, Parks Victoria and the Arthur Rylah Institute have collaborated on a plan to solve the issues, with works scheduled for late April and May. "The first step will be slashing and poisoning about 20 hectares of the lignum and reeds. Then we will start to deliver about 1500 megalitres of water for the environment," Mr O'Toole said. "The partial fill will drown the lignum and reeds and will prime the wetland for a full fill in spring. That will allow other types of aquatic vegetation such as eel grass and milfoil to grow, creating the right conditions for the waterbirds that are so important to this community. "The flow will also help the frogs and turtles over winter and spring." The Plan is available for download from vewh.vic.gov.au, with regular watering updates posted on the North Central CMA website nccma.vic.gov.au.

