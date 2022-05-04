Andrew Martin tees up in the Northern Territory

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional Andrew Martin will look to end the 2021/2022 PGA Tour of Australasia season on a high note this week at the NT PGA Championship. Starting on Thursday at the Palmerston Golf Course, players will tackle a par-71 layout which measures at approximately 6,0001 metres with only a few bunkers across the 18 holes. Martin heads into the tournament on the back of two strong performances at both the Neangar Park and Axedale Pro-Am events two weeks ago. He finished T3 at Axedale before finishing runner-up the following day at Neangar Park. He will tee up in the opening round of the NT PGA at 8.05 AM alongside defending Champion Aaron Pike and Andre Lautee (a). The season-ending tournament at Palmerston Golf Course will see the country's best tour players battle it out to finish as high up as possible on the order of merit to earn status for the DP World Tour for the 2022/23 competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/684bc2ea-33a1-4c76-a9eb-dcdc4eff7edd.jpg/r0_408_5253_3376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg