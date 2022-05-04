Miners endure tough season-opener loss to Cerberus

news, local-news,

Bendigo's recent unscathed record of wins at Cerberus came to an end during the opening round of the 2022 Rugby Victoria season. The Fighting Miners made their return to the field on Saturday against the Dogs who triumphed with a fast-running victory, final scores 12-39. The Dogs put the Miners on the back foot in the opening minutes of the game with early tries and preventing the visitors from taking advantage of any offensive opportunities. After the main break the Dogs didn't let up and hit the ground with fresh legs to maintain control of the game and wrap up the day with a win. Sport news: Miners' best players were loose forwards Wane Ratawake, Matt Boyle and lock Rod Kirk. Scorers: Ratawake 2 tries; McDonald conversion. Among the new recruits this season are tight forwards Grant Tooth and Jacob Gaffey, in addition to Michael Creely and Chris Payne making their return to the club. Other newcomers to the club are utility back Usaiai Duguci and novice Soe Mer. MIners' next game is the weekend at Epsom against Brimbank.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/bd7b4f39-c2be-4ea5-ab49-1cf78d389d4d.jpg/r0_183_2048_1340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg