news, property,

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars - SALE: $590,000 - $640,000 AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National CONTACT: Bawa Singh on 0402 206 745 INSPECT: By appointment This home has exquisite character, an amazing location, and a flawless renovation. Immaculately presented, the fully renovated residence has three bedrooms, study area, open-plan kitchen/meals and living, plus a stunning modern bathroom with free-standing bath. The modern kitchen has been updated to include stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and stone benchtops. Further appealing attributes include Tasmanian Oak flooring, stylish colour schemes throughout, and multiple heating and cooling options. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here There is an outdoor deck and courtyard for those looking for a relaxing space, plus off-street parking for multiple vehicles, plus caravan, boat or trailer. The property is currently utilised as a residence but offers the flexibility of a Commercial 1 Zoning. The appeal of this property will extend to a variety of buyers who will appreciate the convenience of being so close to the Bendigo CBD with cafés, fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreational facilities all within short walking distance. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/f2039444-4aef-4496-a9c6-fd490c8b12cf.jpg/r0_128_2530_1557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg