Long road back from injury leads beloved Cooter to Warrnambool

ANYONE familiar with the Bendigo galloper Cooter Cha Cha will know he is a horse who can defy the odds. After all, the Daryn Drust-trained gelding did once salute early in his career at odds of 150-1. But on day two of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Wednesday, the now eight-year-old stayer will buck the odds once more when he makes a touching return to racing for his devoted owners and trainer for the first time in 17 months. Cooter Cha Cha - named after a rock and roll dance - was given a less than 50 per cent chance of racing again when he fractured his knee in February last year. The injury came a few months after a career-best preparation that produced three wins, including back-to-back successes at Wangaratta and Hamilton in August and September of 2020. Chasing an unlikely three straight victories, he would have one more run for a sixth at Kilmore before a well-deserved spell. READ MORE: Cooter Cha Cha a ray of sunshine for owner-breeder during COVID-19 As Drust was preparing his much-loved galloper for a return to racing, misfortune struck. "He was only back in work for about a month and he fractured the back of his knee and was given a less than 50-50 chance of returning," he said. "We've had to jump a lot of hoops to get him cleared to race by the Racing Victoria vets, trials and what not, but he's back. "He's probably been ready to go for the last month and a half. "There was a bit of pressure to get him cleared, which we finally did at a jump-out at Seymour last Thursday. "I couldn't be happier with him, 1700m first-up. He's probably fit enough to go to 2000m, but we'll go the 1700m." A complex rehabilitation for Cooter Cha Cha was further complicated by the fact no surgery could be performed on his fractured knee. That meant being confined to a stable for eight months without being walked. Having his first starter at the time-honoured Warrnambool carnival is a major thrill for Drust, who has three horses in work at his Raywood property, affectionately-named Cooter Lodge. He's doubly excited his first is Cooter Cha Cha, a noted wet-tracker, who has won six of 40 career starts for his loyal owners, headed by Shelbourne-based Rochelle Thompson, who bred him. While expectations are modest first-up, Drust just wants the son of Delightful Choice out of the unraced mare Cavalry Lady to get around safely. He has raced twice before at Warrnambool, his most impressive performance a second over 2350m on a heavy 10 in 2019. With the track already rated a soft 6, Drust would welcome the sight of further rain. The passionate trainer is happiest for Cooter Cha Cha's owners, who lovingly refer to their horse by his stable name Kev, but missed out on cheering home during his purple patch in 2020. His three wins were achieved while spectators were unable to attend race meetings in Victoria due to the COVID lockdown. "I know Rochelle is making the trip, she never misses any of his races unless she has to," Drust said. "This horse is pretty special to all of us, so she will definitely be there and maybe a couple of the others from Melbourne. "I'm happy with the barrier draw - he's drawn 10 in a full field and I'm happy for him to be out there, "They've got rain coming Tuesday afternoon, so the track will chop up. He's not in until 4.30pm on the Wednesday. "The wetter and the colder the better. "But fingers crossed, it would be unrealistic to think he'd win first-up, he never has, but he's plenty fit enough. "If he could run in the top five I'd be happy with him. "Not too many horses get back from his type of injury - it's an injury more commonly seen in jumpers." READ MORE: Shane Fliedner cracks home track ton with Zedemski win Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/a4569e9e-b614-4b6e-adbf-5c19ef154bfd.JPG/r0_325_4065_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg