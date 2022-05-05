news, property, 33 Futura Avenue, Golden Square, Bendigo, central Victoria, modern house, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1282sqm

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 PRICE: $950,000 LAND: 1282sqm AGENT: McKean McGregor PHONE: Bec Allen on 0438 528 091 and Amy Arthur on 0431 684 818 INSPECT: Saturday 10.45 - 11.15am In the heart of family friendly Golden Square, this 12-month-old designer home has an abundance of indoor and outdoor living options. A formal living room offers flexibility for a growing family, with sliding glass doors that lead to the covered alfresco area. Filled with natural light, the home's open-plan kitchen and dining area has quality finishes such as timber-look flooring, feature tiling and stone benchtops. Extensive outdoor living overlooks the new salt-chlorinated swimming pool and lawn area. It's the perfect place to entertain family and friends. Kids have plenty of space in the large back yard. For the handyperson, the Colorbond shed with concrete floor makes an ideal workshop. Inspection is recommended to see the extra features at this family home in a popular location. Moments from the local shopping village and school. Minutes from Kangaroo Flat and Lansell Square, Bunning Warehouse, Aldi supermarket and more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/1154ad55-b785-4a6b-be95-85d46362658a.jpg/r160_415_2793_1903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg