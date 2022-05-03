Victorians set for better health care at home through $689M state budget boost

news, local-news, news, health, politics, funding, state budget, federal election, daniel andrews, bendigo

Thousands more Victorians will now get access to more clinicians, allied health professionals and nurses from the comfort of their own homes. Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Martin Foley announced on Tuesday morning, as part of the Victorian Budget 2022/23 a $698 million package will be granted to expand the better at home program. The investment will expand the program to help more than 15,000 Victorians access home-based care each year, in addition to telehealth check-ups. MORE NEWS: Victorian budget to include $52 million to solve Bendigo's rising groundwater problem A Bendigo Health spokesperson said the hospital welcomed the funding announcement as helping patients from all over the region get the best care possible was its top priority. "Bendigo Health currently provides oncology treatment to patients at home as well as providing rehabilitation, and the treatment of cellulitis and respiratory infections through the initiative," they said. "The program alleviates the stress of having to travel with patients receiving their treatment in an environment that's comfortable to them and at no cost. "We look forward to working with the state government to see how this funding impacts us." The package will also extend the hospital in the home beds established throughout the pandemic, increasing capacity to 358 virtual beds - providing ongoing care at home for Victorians so they don't need to go to hospital for treatment. OTHER STORIES: A further $3.6 million will also be invested to continue the delivery of the transitional care program - designed to help patients with a disability safely transition out of a hospital bed and into community-based accommodation while they are awaiting their NDIS package to be approved. Around $2.1 million will be invested in a pilot Aboriginal virtual specialist clinic, giving Indigenous Victorians access to culturally appropriate health care and clinicians in rural and regional areas. "Ensuring more Victorians can access [the] better at home [program] not only means better outcomes and more comfortable health care for Victorians but it'll help take the pressure off our hardworking frontline nurses, paramedics and doctors," Mr Andrews said. "I know from my own experience just how helpful getting care at home can be. It makes treatment and recovery so much easier when you're able to get personalised care brought directly to you." MORE NEWS: Hospitalisation numbers rise as Victoria records 12 COVID-related deaths This news comes as the federal government pledged to invest more than $1 billion to boost rural health if re-elected. The funding is set to include an additional $146 million in new funding to inject more doctors and allied health professionals into regional and rural communities and improve treatment and care for patients. As part of this, $35 million in new funding will be provided to expand the innovative models of collaborative care program, which aims to help build local workforce, create greater linkages with rural medical schools and provide greater team-based care for patients through general practitioners and allied healthcare professionals across their local communities. "Geography shouldn't be a barrier to healthcare and our plan will boost our regional health workforce and ensure regional Australians can receive care close to home, just as people do in capital cities," deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said.

