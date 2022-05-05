news, property, 6 Carramar Drive, Sedgwick, Bendigo, central Victoria, double storey, five bedrooms, 12 hectares, dam

DETAILS: Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 2 SALE: Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 18 May at 11am LAND: 12.95ha AGENT: Elders Real Estate PHONE: Patrick Skahill on 0401 722 581 INSPECT: By appointment Carramar is a rural retreat at Sutton Grange, a picturesque location renowned for thoroughbred studs, boutique vineyards and premier grazing properties. Available for the first time, the property has been tightly held by the same family since it was constructed by a highly regarded builder in 2001. Majestic centuries-old gum trees line the boundaries of the property, which is divided into two main paddocks, each with a dam. The property has the most breathtaking close-up views of Mount Alexander, Mount Emu and the rolling hills. These are surely some of the most panoramic views of the countryside and sunsets. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here The home offers four bedrooms plus a study which could be a potential fifth bedroom. There is also a formal lounge with open fireplace, a rumpus, a family room with wood heater, and open-plan kitchen and dining. A verandah adorns the rear of the home, with glass doors for a seamlessly connection to your outdoor living spaces. The alfresco area has an established ornamental vine, and the paved pool deck is expansive to accommodate multiple sun lounges and outdoor furniture. The property includes a 15 x 6-metre shearing shed, sheep yards, a 12 x 8-metre workshop, ample rainwater storage and a fenced veggie garden. Carramar is ideally located just 20 minutes from Bendigo and Castlemaine, with excellent freeway access to Melbourne Airport. Indicative sale price is $1,400,000 - $1,500,000. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

