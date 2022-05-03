More rooftop solar power for Bendigo residents and businesses

news, local-news, news, power, solar power, powercor, bendigo, greater bendigo, central victoria

More rooftop solar power is being shared between homes and businesses across Greater Bendigo and beyond before following major works by Powercor. Since October, Powercor crews have conducted more than 700 individual items of work on 53 zone substation supply areas and other electrical infrastructure across all parts of its network. It builds on targeted work conducted last year in eleven of the 'Solar Hotspot' areas, including Bendigo and Maryborough. MORE NEWS: State budget 2022: billions for health, education and roads Combined, the major upgrades have increased capacity on the network, allowing more households to export excess power generated by their solar panels back into the network. CitiPower and Powercor Electricity Networks general manager Mark Clarke said the works were an example of the transition networks are making to become distribution system operators. "We're working to build a crucial gateway to a clean energy future by providing seamless access to our networks and new value for all customers," Mr Clarke said. "These solar enablement works allow our customers to export their excess solar, while also supporting Victoria to reduce emissions and increase the use of clean energy generated by customers at home." OTHER STORIES: Across the Powercor network, more than 23 per cent of customers have a solar system installed on their properties. As of January 2022, 5046 households in Strathfieldsaye, Epsom, Maiden Gully, Huntly and Junortoun have had panels installed while 4156 have had them installed in Bendigo, East Bendigo, Kennington, Strathdale and Long Gully. This increased by more than 23,500 customers during 2021, and combined they are now generating over 700MW - larger than any gas-fired power station, coal-fired generation unit, windfarm or solar farm in Victoria. The solar enablement work is part of CitiPower and Powercor's Future Networks program, designed to enable more customers to connect solar, electric vehicles and battery storage, which incorporates a dedicated solar enablement initiative and the expansion of the network's digital capability to facilitate a variety of choices for customers. MORE NEWS: Victorians set for better health care at home through $689M state budget boost Powercor is now including solar enablement work as part of normal business operations, supporting high numbers of customers to export excess solar into the grid no matter where they live. "These works are now business-as-usual for our teams who always have a strong focus on supporting our customers get the most out of their energy investments such as solar," Mr Clarke said. Solar customers who currently have a limit on the amount they can export are invited to contact Powercor to reapply for an export agreement based on the greater capacity now available on the network. More information about the program and how customers can get the most out of their rooftop solar is available at powercor.com.au/solar-energy Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/744802dd-6b90-4329-b31e-aa438d8d573c.jpg/r0_48_1513_903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg