Nationally acclaimed trio to play with Bendigo Symphony Orchestra

Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's 2022 season continues to gain momentum with next month's concert to feature a nationally acclaimed trio amid a celebration of the German composer Beethoven. The Seraphim Trio will perform Beethoven's Concerto for Violin, Piano and Cello in C major, otherwise known as the Triple Concerto. It will be the second of the BSO concert series for 2022 under the baton of Luke Severn following a successful performance in April. MORE NEWS: Clayton Massey resigns as headmaster of Girton Grammar School in Bendigo With more than 28 years on the concert circuit together, the Seraphim Trio is widely recognised as one of Australia's most refined and experienced trios. Winners of the Piano Trio Prize and the Audience Choice Award at the Australian National Chamber Music Competition in 2001 (now the Asia-Pacific Chamber Music Competition), the Seraphim Trio never fails to delight audiences. The trio comprises Anna Goldsworthy on piano, Helen Ayres on violin and Tim Nankervis on cello. A lecturer at the Elder Conservatorium of Music in Adelaide, Goldsworthy is also a research fellow at the J.M. Coetzee Centre for Creative Practice at the University of Adelaide, and Kenneth Moore Memorial Music Scholar at Janet Clarke Hall. Ayres has appeared as guest of numerous Australian ensembles including Melbourne Chamber Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. She is currently playing as a guest with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and studying at the Yehudi Menuhin School. Nankervis is a member of Sydney Symphony Orchestra, having previously been a member of the inaugural Australian World Orchestra in 2011. He teaches at Sydney's Conservatorium of Music and tutors regularly for Sydney Sinfonia, Sydney Youth Orchestra and Australian Youth Orchestra. OTHER STORIES: As well as the Triple Concerto, next month's concert will also feature one of Beethoven's most loved symphonies, the Seventh. Famous for its emotional and building second movement, which has made appearances in many films (most notably The King's Speech), the symphony burns with nostalgia, glistens with hope, and jumps with energy (especially in the driving finale). Just as moving, the Triple Concerto is full of beautiful melody and dynamic solo playing from each of the three soloists. The concert is being billed as a wonderful opportunity to hear the Seraphim Trio play Beethoven's Triple Concerto with a full orchestra. The BSO's Beethoven concert will be held on Sunday, June 19 at the Capital Theatre Bendigo at 2.30pm. Tickets for this special concert are now available online at GOTIX.COM.AU or phone 5434 6100. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

