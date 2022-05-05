news, property, 12 McConnell Drive, Junortoun, Bendigo, central Victoria, two-storey, four bedrooms, 800sqm, Ray White Bendigo

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 SALE: $1,350,000 - $1,450,000 AGENT: Ray White Bendigo PHONE: Tim Annett on 0417 102 706 INSPECT: By appointment Your growing family will flourish in this large and luxurious two-storey residence at popular Junortoun. The home boasts about 41 squares of living with impressive views from the upstairs balcony. Entering the home, you are greeted by a light-filled reception area with a soaring ceiling and extensive glazing. On the left is the main bedroom suite with double doors and deluxe appointments to enhance your comfort. Here you'll find a walk-in dressing area as well as built-in robes and a two-person ensuite with island-set spa bath. Nearby is a versatile living space that could become your library, music room, computer hub or executive office. Across the hallway is a theatre room with ample space to install tiered seating. Perfectly positioned, the carpeted staircase sweeps upward to the top floor, we'll get there soon enough. Still on the lower level, the family living zone unfolds and the fully-appointed kitchen is revealed. Modern galley style, the kitchen is designed with form and function in mind. Highlights include stone benchtops, walk-in pantry, task lighting, wine rack, stainless steel dishwasher and a 900mm-wide cooking appliance. Let's go upstairs . . . A spacious mezzanine-style living area features crystal-clear glass balustrade and sliding doors to the balcony. Children and guests have three generous bedrooms with storage, two of the bedrooms have walk-in robes. There is a stylish family bathroom as well as a bonus powder room and a brilliant walk-in storage room. The home is on land measuring about 800 square metres with a two-car garage and twin roller doors. Senior sales associate Tim Annett of Ray White Bendigo said the manicured lawns and beautiful plants will have you never wanting to leave. "Outside you will find fully landscaped yards, both front and back, with an amazing outdoor entertaining space." Alfresco living is a private sanctuary with easy access to the kitchen to enhance your entertaining. The patio has paving and roofing, mood lights and a ceiling fan for those warm summer nights. First week on the market, this property is sure to attract keen interest from buyers seeking to combine lifestyle with the convenience of nearby services. It is a 10-minute drive from the heart of Bendigo city and handy to Strathfieldsaye shopping centre. Visit www.raywhitebendigo.com.au for more information, photographs and floorplans. Email Tim to arrange your private inspection.

