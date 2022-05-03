Big guns to return for BFNL blockbuster

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Bendigo, football, Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye

The biggest game of the BFNL season so far is set to be boosted by the return of several key personnel. Two of the league's three unbeaten teams - Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne - meet at Tannery Lane on Saturday. Neither team has been at full strength through the first four rounds and they won't be again on Saturday, but they will have several high-profile players back on the park. "We have a few to come back in and we'll make some decisions on how we handle that,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said. "Caleb Sheahan, Daniel Clohesy and Michael Pilcher all returned through the reserves (against Castlemaine last Saturday) and are a chance to come back into the seniors. "(Co-coach) Shannon Geary is 50-50 to come back, but (key midfielder) Cal McCarty will probably be another month away." Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - round four It's a similar story at Gardiner Reserve where Gisborne coach Rob Waters is wrestling with how many changes to make to a successful team going into such a big game. Star forward Pat McKenna, defenders Jack Reaper, Jaidyn Owen and Frank Schipano, ruckman Braidon Blake and 2012 Michelsen Medal winner Scott Walsh missed last Saturday's win over Maryborough because of illness. "I've never been involved in a game where you basically lose all your spine to the flu,'' Waters said. "Hopefully, they're all right to go (against Strathfieldsaye), but the big question we have is do you bring them all back in at once? Read more: Young forward makes his mark on the BFNL "Do we bring half of them back and give some of them the chance to rest up? We had an intra-club, two practice matches and then straight into rounds one, two, three and four - maybe it's a good time to have a freshen up. "We'll see how they train through the week and make a decision on Thursday night." Waters said the prospect of playing Strathfieldsaye at Strathfieldsaye was a challenge his side welcomed. "Everyone knows how good Strath is and this is a great opportunity for us to see where we're at against a quality team,'' Waters said. "I don't think we've won at Strath's ground for 10 years and we went there last year and got a touch up. "We'll know exactly where we sit come Saturday night." BFNL round five matches: Strathfieldsaye v Gisborne, Golden Square v Sandhurst, South Bendigo v Castlemaine, Kangaroo Flat v Kyneton, Maryborough v Eaglehawk. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/08b179ce-f4d8-470b-ace2-62b9180f884a.JPG/r0_6_5568_3152_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg