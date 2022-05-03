news, local-news,

To reduce transport emissions in the region those living in Hepburn Shire will soon have access to an additional three electric vehicle charging stations, thanks to a collaboration between the shire council, Hepburn Energy and Chargefox. The 50 kilowatt DC fast-chargers were secured with $89,500 from the state government's destination charging across Victoria program (DCAV) and are set to be installed in Creswick, Hepburn Springs and Trentham. Hepburn Shire mayor Tim Drylie said the additional charging stations were an effort from council to reduce emissions and support tourism in response to community feedback during the development of the shire's council plan. RELATED: Charging stations network to boost take-up of electric vehicles "The DCAV program will ensure our community and visitors have access to fast charging infrastructure that will offer high connectivity across our major towns, [while] showcasing our shire's efforts to implement meaningful emissions reductions strategies," he said. The DCAV is the first program launched under the acceleration of zero emissions vehicle adoption program - party of the Victorian government's zero emissions vehicle roadmap. The roadmap is a $100 million package of policies and program encouraging the adoption of zero emissions vehicles. The DCAV program will install approximately 141 electric vehicle fast-charging stations at 116 key tourist destinations and high-use locations across Victoria by July 2023. "Transitioning transport is critical to enable our shire to reach zero-net emissions by 2030," Hepburn Energey general manager Taryn Lane said. OTHER NEWS: "We have been delivering complimentary programs such as the electric vehicle bulk buy to support access to affordable electric vehicles. "It is paramount our community is well supported with sufficient charging infrastructure to further expand on these activities." The three DCAV charging stations will be installed by 2023 and deployed on the Chargefox network. They will be installed by local service provider, Fells Electrical. "We are excited to expand our network in the Hepburn Shire, which is a beacon of sustainability initiatives," Chargefox head of charging Evan Beaver said. For more information on the project visit hepburnznet.org.au/program/destination-charging-across-victoria/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

