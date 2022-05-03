news, local-news, Archie, Reid, Sydney, Nathan, Stoate, illness, Moama, Bats

MENTAL toughness became a key factor for Moama athlete Archie Reid and Cobram's Nathan Stoate as they marked top-10 finishes in Sunday's running of the Sydney 10km road race. Although a time of 30.20 was slower than his race goal, Reid was rapt to have completed the event. Illness had hampered the final week of Reid's lead-up to his first start in the Sydney 10. "At one stage I thought I would not be able to race," Reid said. "It was not until Sunday morning that I started to feel better and decided to have a go. "It was not just the time I had put into training, but also the travelling to Sydney, so to not have run would have been incredibly disappointing. "It was by far from the best race I have put together, but to finish meant a lot as I worked through some tough times in the run." Most challenging part was the Olympic Boulevard climb as the field ran two laps of a 5km loop. Reid worked incredibly hard on one of the fastest circuits in the country to be ninth in a field of 1139. Bendigo Bats team-mate and occasional training partner Nathan Stoate ran a personal best of 29.30 to be fifth as 30-year-old Kieren Perkins charged to victory in 28.57. "It was a great run by Nathan," said Reid. "He has put in some top races on the track and the road, and will be a key runner for Bats in the cross-country season." Reid, Stoate and their coach Brady Threlfall have done some training sessions in Barmah Forest. It's about the halfway mark between Echuca/Moama where Threlfall and Reid are based, and to Cobram where Stoate lives. The talented trio will team up for Bendigo Bats in this Saturday's start to Athletics Victoria's XCR series in which teams contest relays at Jells Park. A lot of Reid's focus across winter will be on XCR, but he is also aiming to return to Launceston on June 12 for the Launceston 10km road race. He achieved a personal best of 29.22 when he was fifth in last year's Launceston classic. When not racing and training, Reid works full-time in the family business at BruBurger in Echuca. "It's not easy juggling athletics and work commitments, but I am doing the best I can," said Reid who is not sponsored.

