THE Transport Accident Commission has partnered with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow to educate regional Victorians on the dangers of drink driving. The partnership will see road safety take centre stage at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre today, Tuesday, May 3, as one of 27 shows across regional Victoria. TAC data shows that tragically, there has been 85 lives lost on the state's roads so far this year, 51 of them being in regional areas. Greater Bendigo has already seen five road deaths this year, the most recent just last Friday, and the figure is more than double this time in 2021, while 16 people have lost their lives on roads across the Loddon-Mallee region. MORE NEWS: Housing affordability: Labor offers its response Victorian household to receive $250 energy bonus TAC CEO Joe Calafiore said local figures were concerning and hopes the partnership draws more focus to road safety in the area. "Too many people are killed on roads in the Bendigo region, so we are here to highlight how locals can keep themselves and others safe on the roads." 16 people have died on roads across the broader Loddon Mallee region so far this year, compared to 23 for all of 2021. The TAC is using its presence at the events to encourage attendees to separate drinking alcohol from driving altogether, promoting its message 'Drinking. Driving. They're Better Apart.' With fewer public transport options available in regional towns, driving is a common option when travelling to and from events. The best way to ensure people get home safely is to nominate a driver if they choose to drink or to stick with non-alcoholic beverage options to ensure they can drive safely for everyone. Drink driving is a major factor in Victorian road trauma and while the majority of people are doing the right thing, close to 1 in 5 drivers and riders killed on Victorian roads are over the legal limit. Other news: Strong GTM crowds have organisers excited for 2023 event TGA removes 'mad cow' blood donation ban for former UK residents Mr Calafiore wants drivers to understand that the easiest and safest way to avoid the risks, is to completely separate your drinking from driving. "If you plan on drinking, then you should plan a safe way home that doesn't involve driving." Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Ben Carroll said it is a timely reminder of the dangers associated with drink driving, as regional road deaths continue to climb. "Driving down road trauma will take all of us doing the right thing every time we hit the road - stay focused when you're behind the wheel, wear a seatbelt and don't take reckless risks by speeding or drink driving. "The TAC is renowned for using its standing in the community to engage with Victorians on key road safety issues, and this partnership is a great way to remind people in Bendigo about the dangers of drink driving and promote road safety." The Bendigo performance of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will be compered by Carl Donnelly, and features Jordan Barr, Josh Glanc, Mel Buttle and Zack Dyer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/13e96665-c89d-4ee4-89ac-f64f16165c62.JPG/r27_454_4229_2828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg