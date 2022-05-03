news, local-news,

Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Hospitalisation numbers rise as Victoria records 12 COVID-related deaths Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with your latest COVID-19 news. Victoria has recorded 10,184 new coronavirus cases since Monday. Of the new cases, 7757 were rapid-antigen test results and 2427 were PCR tests. There were 13,814 PCR tests completed yesterday. Overnight, there was 12 coronavirus-related death, a large jump from yesterday's one. Active cases in Victoria now stand at 57,501. Currently, there are 482 people in hospital with coronavirus including 25 in intensive care and six on ventilators. There were 876 vaccinations administered on Sunday with 67.8 per cent of people aged over 18 having had three doses. Northerly winds Happy Tuesday Greater Bendigo, here's your weather update for May 3. Bendigonians can expect a northerly wind to carry them through the morning, with the temperature expected to peak at 19 degrees. It will be partly cloudy, but don't let that stop you from slip, slap, slopping on your sun protection for the day as the Bureau of Meteorology has warned the UV index predicted to reach four (moderate). Looking ahead at the week's weather it looks like it'll be potentially the last dry day before Sunday. Political reporter Neve Brissenden is working the late shift today, so the daily #OnThisDay will be a bit delayed but in the meantime, send in pics of your pets enjoying a bit of sun and we'll be sure to share them on this page. More to come throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6PrrPicrXL4mBQz5vb3kqV/1d86161e-0c54-4bec-bb9e-51f845c19bbc.jpg/r0_150_4800_2862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg