news, local-news,

Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Bendigo Health warns patients of lengthy wait times as emergency remains 'extremely busy' Bendigo Health has told patients to prepare for potentially long wait times as its emergency department works to keep up with demand. In a social media post, staff have said the hospital's ED has been "extremely busy" today. "The most seriously ill and injured patients will always be seen first," the post said. "We will endeavour to attend to people as soon as possible however there may be lengthy waits. "If your condition is not an emergency please consider visiting your GP or contacting nurse-on-call on 1300 60 60 24. "If you or a family member is seriously ill call 000." You can see current ED waiting times online at bendigohealth.org.au/emergencydepartment Greater Bendigo records 271 new COVID cases Greater Bendigo has recorded 271 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, new Department of Health data shows. These new cases have now taken the region's total to 1330 and 24,892 since the beginning of the pandemic. To the south, the Mount Alexander Shire registered 46 new cases and the Macedon Ranges 84. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 33. To the north of the state, the Campaspe Shire recorded 44, Loddon seven, Buloke three and Gannawarra eighty. Hospitalisation numbers rise as Victoria records 12 COVID-related deaths Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with your latest COVID-19 news. Victoria has recorded 10,184 new coronavirus cases since Monday. Of the new cases, 7757 were rapid-antigen test results and 2427 were PCR tests. There were 13,814 PCR tests completed yesterday. Overnight, there was 12 coronavirus-related death, a large jump from yesterday's one. Active cases in Victoria now stand at 57,501. Currently, there are 482 people in hospital with coronavirus including 25 in intensive care and six on ventilators. There were 876 vaccinations administered on Sunday with 67.8 per cent of people aged over 18 having had three doses. Northerly winds Happy Tuesday Greater Bendigo, here's your weather update for May 3. Bendigonians can expect a northerly wind to carry them through the morning, with the temperature expected to peak at 19 degrees. It will be partly cloudy, but don't let that stop you from slip, slap, slopping on your sun protection for the day as the Bureau of Meteorology has warned the UV index predicted to reach four (moderate). Looking ahead at the week's weather it looks like it'll be potentially the last dry day before Sunday. Political reporter Neve Brissenden is working the late shift today, so the daily #OnThisDay will be a bit delayed but in the meantime, send in pics of your pets enjoying a bit of sun and we'll be sure to share them on this page. More to come throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/6e39d29b-db04-4011-927c-53456526a63d.jpg/r0_71_1020_647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg