DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 SALE: $790,000 - $850,000 AGENT: Team Real Estate PHONE: Linda Currie on 0438 381 900 INSPECT: Saturday 12.30 - 1pm With charming period features, such as high ceilings and Baltic pine floorboards, this city-fringe home offers welcoming warmth along with updates and a separate studio. The light and bright kitchen is equipped with a pull-out pantry, soft-close drawers, stainless steel wall oven and matching dishwasher. A spacious lounge boasts stained glass windows and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with red brick and carved timber overmantel. Another highlight is the home's fully-renovated bathroom with a timber-lined ceiling, modern walk-in shower and a claw-foot bathtub. Ducted heating and cooling, and a separate gas heater ensure year-round comfort. The home is on a corner allotment measuring about 592 square metres with a self-contained studio which has independent street frontage and separate utilities. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here Previously leased at $350 per week, the studio is ideal for extra income and ideally suited to long-term rental or short-term accommodation. Alternatively, use the studio to establish your home-based business and you'll never be late for work again. The property has a cosy side courtyard as well as an impressive front yard with a verandah overlooking the garden and a 100-year-old flowering spindle that welcomes local birdlife. A hidden gem on the city fringe with options galore and a secure enclosure for your much-loved cat. Walk to Beechworth Bakery, Girton Grammar School, Queen Elizabeth Oval, The Capital, Bendigo Art Gallery and Wine Bank on View. Inspection is highly recommended, contact the agent today and visit this weekend. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

