Funding for Bendigo council to continue work against family violence and violence against women

Greater Bendigo is one of 15 local council areas set to receive funding to help communities change attitudes and behaviours and stop family violence before it starts. Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams recently announced the Victorian councils that will share more than $3.5 million to implement and deliver primary prevention initiatives under the Free from Violence Local Government Program. The councils will be supported to embed prevention initiatives in their workforces and services, promoting respectful relationships in settings such as community sport, early childhood and parenting groups while increasing community understanding of the causes of family violence and violence against women. MORE NEWS: Why election candidates are battling over prescription costs City of Greater Bendigo community partnerships manager Andie West said council had already started making steps towards creating a safer community in Bendigo. "It essentially allows us to build on what we've already started," she said. "We've been able to demonstrate we have already got significant investment in advancing gender equity. "And as an extension of that, impacting on violence against women in our community." Council's Greater Bendigo Coalition for Gender Equity was established in 2018 and is a diverse collective of 40 organisations and groups in the public, private and community sector, dedicated to advancing gender equity and the prevention of violence against women. OTHER STORIES: Coalition members collectively employ over 8500 staff in Greater Bendigo and have direct and regular contact with the community through the delivery of programs, services and facilities. Ms West said the state government funding would allow council to "keep the momentum going". "It will essentially help us to build on what we've started and keep the focus," she said. "Sometimes funding stops or issues fall off the agenda and you can't maintain the focus, so we're hoping this funding will allow us to keep working on creating a safer community for all." Ms West said local council played an important role in the fight to combat family violence and violence against women. MORE NEWS: Victorian households to receive $250 energy bonus "I think local government is perfectly positioned to be able to influence the health and well being of our community more broadly," she said. "The experience of violence against women and children is a social determinant of health and wellbeing for everybody, as is gender equity. "And so I think local councils or local government areas are able to put policy and structures in place that establish a really solid foundation for community across the board, and bring about social change in a really positive way." Other successful councils are Brimbank, Bass Coast, City of Casey, Hume, Mildura, Melbourne, Monash, Melton, Maroondah, Mitchell, Murrindindi, Northern Grampians, Wangaratta and Yarra Ranges. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

