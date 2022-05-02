news, local-news, news

CAMPASPE SHIRE kindergarten programs for children aged three and four are now open for enrollments for the 2023 year. General manager of development Paul McKenzie said council had been streamlining and centralising this registration process for many years. "Having a consolidated registration program makes it easier for parents and carers to register their child in kindergarten," he said. MORE NEWS: Paramedic response times struggling as Ambulance Victoria reports record Code 1 call outs "It means a single point of registration with multiple preferences and a simpler and more consistent process for families." Children turning three or four before April 30, 2023 are eligible to attend three or four year old kinder. "Please note that children are only eligible for one year of three year old kinder and one year of four year old kinder before they start school," Mr McKenzie said. "Families with children born between January and April have a choice as to whether they start school in the year they turn five or the year they turn six." Maternal and child health nurses or early childhood professionals can provide information and advise about the right age for your child to start kindergarten. OTHER STORIES: For the application, parents will need their child's immunisation history certificate, birth certificate, and proof of residence. In early July parents will receive a letter of offer to advise if their child has received a place at their preferred service or is on a waiting list. Second and third round offers will be sent in August. Registrations for the following kindergartens are managed by Campaspe Shire council: Applications must be submitted before Thursday, 30 June on this here.

