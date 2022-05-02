news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo has recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases after a busy weekend. The city's active cases tally has dropped to 1262, with the total since the beginning of the pandemic sitting at 24,625. North of Greater Bendigo, Campaspe Shire saw 33 new cases while Gannawarra recorded five. MORE STORIES: To the south, Macedon Ranges had 60 new infections while Mount Alexander said 23. West of Bendigo, Central Goldfields (11), Buloke (1) and Loddon (7) all recorded new cases. Victoria records more than 8000 new cases, one COVID-related death Victoria has recorded 8109 new coronavirus cases since Sunday. Of the new cases, 5851 were rapid-antigen test results and 2258 were PCR tests. There were 12,437 PCR tests completed on Sunday. MORE NEWS: Victorian households to receive $250 energy bonus Overnight, there was one coronavirus-related death. Active cases in Victoria now stand at 56,158. Currently, there are 456 people in hospital with coronavirus including 26 in intensive care and four on ventilators. There were 876 vaccinations administered on Sunday with 67.8 per cent of people aged over 18 having had three doses. OTHER NEWS: Strong GTM crowds have organisers excited for 2023 event Greater Bendigo recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with active cases sitting at 1284. Cases were also recorded in the Macedon Ranges (59), Mount Alexander (40), Gannwarra (18), Buloke (4), Campaspe (32), Central Goldfields (24) and Loddon (7). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/d63c7de9-5e6d-408e-a013-e0239230384e.jpg/r0_183_3262_2026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg