HDFNL: Demons, Bloods on top of the table

White Hills and Elmore remain undefeated after three rounds of the HDFNL A-grade netball season. The Demons joined the Bloods on four wins after disposing of old rival Colbinabbin 51-30 on Saturday. White Hills-Colbo clashes have provided so many highlights over the past five years, but this time around the Demons had too much class for the rebuilding Hoppers. White Hills host Elmore, who had the bye this round, next Saturday is an highly-anticipated game of netball. Huntly is in third position - four points behind the Demons and Bloods - after surviving a scare against the improving Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday. In a hard-fought contest the Hawks won by three, 42-39. The Cats only have win from three games, but there are plenty of positive signs for the club going forward. Huntly sits inside the top three, but is yet to prove itself as a genuine top three side. Read more: Top teams split by one-goal in BFNL classic In the only other match played on Saturday, Mt Pleasant moved into the top five on the back of its comfortable 65-40 win over Leitchville-Gunbower. The Blues have a 2-2 record through four games and they have two crucial games to come before the bye. They're away to Huntly next Saturday before hosting LBU on May 14. Two wins in those two games would put the Blues right in the mix for third position. Leitchville-Gunbower has the chance to win its second game next week when it hosts the winless North Bendigo. A-GRADE: White Hills 51 def Colbinabbin 30, Mount Pleasant 65 def Leitchville-Gunbower 40, Huntly 42 def LBU 39. A-RESERVE: White Hills 44 def Colbinabbin 38, Mount Pleasant 55 def Leitchville-Gunbower 25, LBU 31 def Huntly 27. B-GRADE: Huntly 34 def LBU 33, White Hills 39 def Colbinabbin 38, Mount Pleasant 51 def Leitchville-Gunbower 26. B-RESERVE: Huntly 41 def LBU 15, Mount Pleasant 41 def Leitchville-Gunbower 34, White Hills 48 def Colbinabbin 21. UNDER-17: LBU 58 def Huntly 21, White Hills 45 def Colbinabbin 16. UNDER-15: LBU 51 def Huntly 19, Mount Pleasant 46 def Leitchville-Gunbower 23, White Hills 45 def Colbinabbin 20. UNDER-13: Leitchville-Gunbower 43 def Mount Pleasant 2, LBU 27 def Huntly 1.

