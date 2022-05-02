news, local-news,

AFTER 30 years teaching dance, Sharon Saunders is retiring. Ms Saunders said after seeing her business through COVID-19, it was a good time to move on. Her business, Sharon Saunders Dancers will join the Stage 29 Studios family, which is run by director Jenny Turner. "When I was at 28 years I thought all 30 is a good goal and that probably will be enough," she said. "The pre-schoolers and 3 to 9 years age group need that community and I just kept it going for them. Then it was time to find someone to take it over and continue the legacy. "Jenny was the perfect choice because we go back and started at the same time. We used to do exams together and help each other so costumes and all of that right back when we started." Ms Turner said with the Sharon Saunders Dancers students coming over, it would mean almost 350 students would be starting dance classes this week. "It's just been a really easy transition and I'm looking forward to where we can go in the future. "We opened in February, 2019, and then we were shot for pretty much two years. We've managed to survive as well and now to bring all the students across it's pretty exciting." Ms Saunders said she was happy her students would be able to stay together under the business transition. "The community that I've built, a lot of those kids have been together for 10 years, some of them up to 20 years," she said. "So I didn't want them to have to then splinter off into different areas. I want them to stay together. "I was really passionate about their teachers moving with them to another space. I'm just so pleased that I know that Jenny can look after those kids for me and look forward to watching them in the concert or lumber November."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/d68fd47b-8bac-4c2e-bf55-4481380f5477.JPG/r421_748_5209_3453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg