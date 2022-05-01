coronavirus,

Update: Greater Bendigo has recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's active cases tally to 1284. North of Greater Bendigo, Campaspe Shire saw 36 new cases while Gannawarra recorded 11. To the south, Macedon Ranges had 39 new infections while Mount Alexander said 16. Read more: West of Bendigo, Central Goldfields (10), Buloke (3) and Loddon (5) all recorded new cases. Earlier: Victoria has recorded 7654 new coronavirus cases since Saturday. Of the new cases, 5095 were rapid-antigen test results and 2559 were PCR tests. There were 14,866 PCR tests completedcompleted on Saturday. Overnight, there were also seven coronavirus-related deaths. Active cases in Victoria now stand at 54,992. Read more: Currently, there are 437 people in hospital with coronavirus including 30 in intensive care and three on ventilators. There were 2389 vaccinations administered on Saturday with 67.7 per cent of people aged over 18 having had three doses. Greater Bendigo recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday but active cases fall to 1253. Cases were also recorded in the Macedon Ranges (59), Mount Alexander (40), Gannwarra (18), Buloke (4), Campaspe (32), Central Goldfields (24) and Loddon (7).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/5016fa16-a49f-4f7c-b4f3-1b304569e8ba.jpg/r2_516_5043_3364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg