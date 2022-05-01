NCFL ROUND 4: Ruthless Royals on a roll after 149-point win over Navies

sport, local-sport, ncfl, north, central, donald, royals, ruthless, 4-0, northcentral

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - APRIL 30, 2022 DONALD'S impressive start to the North Central league season continued on Saturday at the expense of Charlton. The in-form Royals improved to 4-0 following a dominant 149-point win at home over the Navies. Donald had 15 scoring shots to nil in the first term as it led 6.9 to 0.0 at quarter-time on the way to a 25.19 (169) to 3.2 (20) thumping. Leigh Burke (seven), Josh Potter (five) and Blake Grant (four) combined for 16 goals for the Royals, who also kept Charlton scoreless in the third quarter. Ryley Barrack, Burke and Ryan Hards led the charge for the Royals, while Thomas Finlay and former coaches Anthony Judd and Aaron Walklate battled hard against the odds for the Navies, who are now 0-4. * Birchip-Watchem forward Will Sheahan bagged nine goals in the Bulls' 128-point win over St Arnaud. The visiting Bulls were already 51 points up at quarter-time before finishing 24.15 (159) to 4.7 (31) winners, with the Saints held goal-less after half-time. As well as Shehan's nine goals, the Bulls also had Daniel Castellano slot five. CATCH UP ON MORE FOOTBALL FROM THE WEEKEND * Sea Lake Nandaly handed Wedderburn its first loss. In another game where the tone was set in the opening quarter, the Tigers flew out to a 34-point lead at quarter-time and never looked back, winning 14.13 (97) to 6.7 (43) at home. Gun forward Billy McInnes kicked six goals for the Tigers, while Austin Mertz's red-hot start to the season continued for the winners with another starring performance. * Wycheproof-Narraport leveled its record at 2-2 after beating Boort by 26 points. Played under lights at Boort on Saturday night, the Demons led at every change in their 9.7 (61) to 5.5 (35) victory that was spearheaded by a five-goal haul to Cody Green. Donald 25.19 (169) Charlton 3.2 (20) GOALS: Donald: L. Burke 7, J. Potter 5, B. Grant 4, B. Haddow 2, R. Hards 2, R. Barrack 1, J. Bates-Gilby 1, C. Brooks 1, W. Burke 1, S. Griffiths 1. Charlton: R. Thiesz 2, B. Kemp 1. BEST: Donald: Ryley Barrack, Leigh Burke, Ryan Hards, Michael Foster, Blake Grant, Will Burke. Charlton: Thomas Finlay, Anthony Judd, Aaron Walklate, Tim Hill, Jackson Zagame, Bailey Dixon. Birchip-Watchem 24.15 (159) St Arnaud 4.7 (31) GOALS: Birchip-Watchem: W. Sheahan 9, D. Castellano 5, D. Adkins 3, J. Christie 2, L. Foott 1, E. Jaeschke 1, S. Pye 1, D. Ratcliffe 1, M. RIppon 1. St Arnaud: J. Hicks 2, W. Jackson 1, H. McNally 1. BEST: Birchip-Watchem: William Sheahan, Lochy Sirett, Marshall Rippon, Samuel Simmons, Daniel Castellano, Stefan Pye. St Arnaud: Mitch Egan, William Bertalli, Kurtis Torney, Jake Hicks, Heath McNally, Ben Batters. Sea Lake Nandaly 14.13 (97) Wedderburn 6.7 (43) GOALS: Sea Lake Nandaly: B. McInnes 6, J. Ellis 3, A. Mertz 3, C. Cox 1, T. McKenzie 1. Wedderburn: D. Benaim 2, T. Campbell 2, B. DeAraugo 1, J. Rosengren 1. BEST: Sea Lake Nandaly: Austin Mertz, Brodie Adcock, Ryan Osullivan, Trent Donnan, Bryce Delmenico, Charlie Cox. Wedderburn: Corey Lowry, Darcy Jackson, Samuel Lockhart, Jayden Jones, Jordan Rosengren, Hamish Winter-Irving. Wycheproof-Narraport 9.7 (61) Boort 5.5 (35) GOALS: Wycheproof-Narraport: C. Green 5, J. Coatsworth 1, S. Faure 1, G. Hommelhoff 1, D. Horbury 1. Boort: B. Leonard-Shannon 3, P. Bogers 1, C. Hatcher 1. BEST: Wycheproof-Narraport: Justin Bateson, Gedd Hommelhoff, Jack McHutchison, Dane McLennan, Ryan Duncan, Lachlan Van Schaik. Boort: Alex Davis, Tom Potter, Jesse Muscatello, Samuel Green, Keiren Wilson, Jack Smith. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/584f6437-831e-4c36-b3a6-2f31021addfc.jpg/r0_55_240_191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg