Bendigo Pioneers determined to play well on home soil

There's no place like home to kickstart the Bendigo Pioneers' NAB League season, according to coach Danny O'Bree. The Pioneers have three losses and one draw from four games ahead of Sunday's NAB League clash with the undefeated Gippsland Power at the QEO. Aside from attempting to break their duck in 2022, O'Bree wants the Pioneers to bring their best footy to home soil. After winning their first two games of 2021 at the QEO, the Pioneers have lost their past four matches at the QEO by an average margin of 46 points, including two losses this year to Greater Western Victoria Rebels and the Dandenong Stingrays. "We're playing really good footy without finishing off, but there's going to be a day where everything clicks for us,'' O'Bree said. "Fingers crossed it's at the QEO in front of our home crowd on Sunday. "Our previous history hasn't been super at the QEO and we're really determined to change that, particularly this week when we're the first game of a triple-header and there'll be plenty of interested onlookers. "No better time than to do it now. We're really enthusiastic about this opportunity." Read more: Former Bendigo Pioneer to make AFL debut for Giants The Pioneers-Power clash starts at 9.45am on Sunday, with two other NAB League games to follow. The Pioneers welcome back skipper Harvey Gallagher who has had an unlucky start to the 2022 season. The midfielder/forward hurt his knee in round one and then suffered a head knock in his next match. "Harvey is super excited to be back,'' O'Bree said. "He's had an interesting five weeks and he'll be keen to play well." Bendigo Pioneers' team to play Gippsland: B: B. Cameron, J. Worme, P. Kuma. Hb: B. Stevens, J. Brereton, M. Kiraly. C: A. Nolte, H. Reid, H. Kelly. Hf: R. Murphy, E. Pearce, H. Gallagher. F: J. Gilbee, L. Wright, H. Hamilton. Foll: J. Denahy, O. Faulkhead, M. Gordon. Inter: P.Kelly, H. Freckleton, S. McKay, B. Barnes, T. Poyser . Emerg: O. Poole, S. Deola, N. Dignan. Sunday's other games at the QEO: 12.15pm - GWV Rebels v Murray Bushrangers. 2.45pm - Dandenong Stingrays v Geelong Falcons. Read more: Former BDCA spinner selected to play for Australia A Read more: Weekend footy teams for BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL

