Murphy shocked by call-up to Australia A squad

When Todd Murphy answered his phone this week, national cricket selector Tony Dodemaide was the last person he expected to talk to. Dodemaide informed the promising off-spinner of his call-up to the Australia A squad to tour Sri Lanka in June. "I wasn't expecting it, it's pretty cool,'' 21-year-old Murphy said on Friday. "It took me by surprise, but I've very happy nonetheless. "It's one of those phone calls that you love to get. "I just sat there and tried to take it all in. I'd heard that there was a Sri Lankan tour coming up, but I never thought I'd be involved." The Sandhurst BDCA premiership player has only played two Sheffield Shield matches and seven one-day games for Victoria, but his flight and control caught the eye of national selectors. Murphy claimed match figures of 7-146 in his second Sheffield Shield game to lead Victoria to victory over Tasmania. "I understand that everytime you go out to play, you can stick out if you have a really good game,'' Murphy said. "I was lucky enough to get an opportunity with Victoria at the back end of the season, so to take a few wickets and push my case forward was really pleasing." Murphy, originally from Moama, will get the opportunity to play in as many as two one-day matches and two four-day games against Sri Lanka A in Colombo and Hambantota. All four A matches will be played before the Test series begins, meaning players will have the chance to push their case for inclusion for Australia's first Test tour of Sri Lanka in six years. Test players Travis Head, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris and Pete Handscomb are joined in the Australia A squad by up-and-comers like Murphy, opening batter Henry Hunt and WA all-rounder Aaron Hardie. "There's a lot of good guys in the squad that I know which will make it easier for me going into a squad like this for the first time,'' Murphy said. "There's the Vic boys, which is awesome, plus someone like Tanveer Sangha, who I've been lucky enough to play under-age cricket with." Murphy's former BDCA club Sandhurst was elated with the news. "Our whole club is thrilled to see Todd selected in this Australia A squad. It's a proud moment for us, but we're also rapt for his family and all those who've supported him so far,'' Sandhurst president Peter Lenaghan said. "We loved seeing his development during his time with us, and he made a huge contribution to our First XI men's premiership in 2018. "His talent is there for all to see and his progression is no surprise, given his dedication to the game and the effort he puts in." Read more: Catch up on the latest local footy news Murphy is currently in the Northern Territory where he is playing for Tracy Village in the Darwin and District Cricket Competition. "It's been good to get out of Melbourne and play some more cricket,'' Murphy said. "The club wasn't expecting it when they got me up here, but they've been really supportive. They've said there's no pressure on me to come back after the tour." Australia A squad - Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Pete Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee Australia A schedule - June 8: one-day game, Colombo. June 10: one-day game, Colombo. June 14-17: first-class match, Hambantota. June 21-24: first-class match, Hambantota. Read more: Weekend footy teams for BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL

