Bendigo City hits the road again

news, local-news, Bendigo, City, soccer, Geelong, Deakin, Barwon, University, Farr

BENDIGO City will find itself in almost familiar territory as it attempts to back up last week's stirring victory over fellow Men's State League 5 West title contender Barwon. City, which moved to 4-0-2 and within one point of the league lead following a 7-0 demolition of Barwon at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve last Saturday, will look to carry their brilliant form into an away clash against Deakin University this weekend. The round seven encounter at Waurn Ponds will be City's third trip to the Geelong region in only six weeks. READ MORE: Bendigo City stuns ladder leaders Barwon 7-0 Coach Greg Thomas's squad shared the points with Lara United after a 1-1 draw in round two, while a trip to Ocean Grove in round four delivered a convincing 5-1 win over Surfside Waves. City will be wary of a letdown after notching up the biggest senior win in the club's history against Barwon. The league newcomers have plenty of players in form, led by acting captain Daniel Purdy, who contributed two of last week's goals, and Sam Farr, who has scored in each of the last three games. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/9d69ac8c-b899-4c15-b1fc-d191ca5e69d7.jpg/r0_23_1919_1107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg