An esteemed Bendigo senior teacher was the recipient of not one, but two awards, recognising herstrong work ethic and dedication to her work and students. Karina Smith was awarded the Principals Association of Special Schools Secondary (PASS) Teacher of the Year 2021 and The Australian Education Magazine Award 2022 Rising Star in Education. "As a teacher, you don't teach for any recognition or anything other than working with the students and supporting them," Ms Smith said. "You're sort of just going day to day, doing your job, and doing the best you can for the students. "So it's definitely a surprise [winning two awards], but it gives you that motivation to keep going, and knowing that you are doing the right thing and the very best for the students and your job." Ms Smith was nominated for the Principals Association of Special Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year 2021 award by her peers. More news: The leadership team at Kalianna picked Ms Smith, with support from staff. One of the reasons she was nominated for the award was for developing Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander curriculum at Kalianna in consultation with the Dja Dja Wurrung community, ensuring it was culturally appropriate, and her work in supporting indigenous students. Following all the official processes, Ms Smith was selected and announced as the PASS winner in the category of 'Outstanding Secondary School Teacher.' Once all the winners were announced, an official event was held at Etihad stadium, where some Victorian education ministers were in attendance. Ms Smith said it was 'amazing' to be acknowledged for her hard work and nominated for by her peers. "It's different coming from your peers," she said. "You don't generally see yourself doing anything out of the ordinary or extraordinary. "So when it comes from your peers, it's very humbling." Read more: Passion for advocacy leads Bendigo doctor to mental health specialty The esteemed educator also received a $500 scholarship for future professional development. The Australian Education Magazine Award 2022 Rising Star in Education awards was an Australian wide award in which teachers are chosen and featured in their magazine. Ms Smith was chosen for outstanding leadership, initiative, and expertise in teaching and learning. Ms Smith, a Bendigo native, completed her Bachelor of Teaching and Special Education at at La Trobe University Bendigo. She did her fourth year placement at Kalianna School in Bendigo, which she loved and has remained for the past eight years. The dedicated educator said what she loved most about teaching was the specialised support she gives her students and watching them achieve goals and meet expectations, and grow and develop. Ms Smith said special education is very challenging but rewarding. MORE NEWS: Police investigate after motorbike rider dies following crash at Strathfieldsaye "It's the best job in the world. I couldn't imagine doing anything else," she said. "We need lots more passionate special education teachers." Ms Smith said it has been a very tough couple of years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but every teacher that she knows has put their heart and soul into remote learning and making sure the students wellbeing is being cared for, and reaching out to families. "Every teacher the last few years has just gone above and beyond for every student," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

