BENDIGO is gearing up for the 150th anniversary of tertiary education in 2023. Billed as one of the most important celebrations in Bendigo in 2023, organisers are looking ahead to a public meeting next week to help lay the groundwork for the significant celebrations they hope to provide. Since the Bendigo School of Mines commenced in April 1873, it, and the institutions that have been its inheritors, have been core contributors to the growth and development of Bendigo and regional Victoria. Chair of the Bendigo Tertiary Education Anniversary Foundation, Rob Stephenson, said as planning gets under way, next Wednesday's public meeting is a way to ensure interested people can be involved and help shape celebrations. "Across those 150 years, the antecedent organisations that are now represented by La Trobe University and Bendigo TAFE have played a pivotal role in creating this city," he said. "Graduates of those institutions have provided the professional and trade-qualified employees that have formed the major workforce across health, education, business, engineering and trades since the earliest days - many having, quite literally - built this City." Mr Stephenson said graduates and the institutions themselves have had a lasting impact on the social and cultural make-up of the City. "Perhaps even more important though has been the human impact." He said organisers hoped to use this chance to capture some of those stories - to involve people whose stories may not yet have been told. "But we also want to celebrate the ongoing contribution that tertiary education makes, and to think about how we, as a city, can continue to benefit from those opportunities and the enormous investment that has been made by both Bendigo TAFE and La Trobe University in recent years", Mr Stephenson said. Wednesday's meeting will be held at the La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, from 2.30pm to 4pm.

