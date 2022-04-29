LVFNL netball: Superoos set sights on key rival

news, local-news, Mitiamo, Superoos, LVFNL, netball, Marong, United, Calivil, Bridgewater

MITIAMO coach Laura Hicks hopes this Saturday's clash against traditional rival Calivil United will bring out the best in both teams. The Superoos (2-0-1) make the trip to Calivil eager to bounce back onto the winner's list after sharing the points last week in a 47-47 draw against Marong. They will meet an ultra-fresh Demons, who have not taken to the court since April 9, when they defeated Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 59-32. It was the Demons' first and only appearance so far this season after they also sat out round one. With her focus on guiding the fortunes of her own team, Superoos playing coach Hicks admitted to not knowing too much about a relatively new-look Demons. But it went without saying that the Superoos are preparing for a fierce battle. "They are always tough and are probably our biggest rival every year, no matter where we are on the ladder, we always have a tight game with Calivil," Hicks said of the Demons, who are being coached this year by Karen Pascoe and Teigan Redwood. "I'm expecting the same this week. "(Last week's clash with Marong) was good preparation. We've had two good wins to start the season, but probably weren't challenged on the scoreboard until Marong. READ MORE: LVFNL netball arm-wrestle ends in a draw "They got a couple up in that last quarter, but we were able to come back and get the draw. We didn't throw it in at any stage, which was pleasing." Hicks, who has been joined in the goal circle this season by former Bridgewater shooter Carly Scholes, was in solid touch last week against Marong, as was centre Amelia Ludeman. The premiership-winning pair shapes as an obvious key again for the Superoos. The Demons will surely relish an opportunity to test themselves against their great rivals after playing just one match since the season started back on April 2. Fresh from its come-from-behind draw against Mitiamo, Marong will look to continue its early-season momentum against Pyramid Hill at Malone Park. READ MORE: First win gives Bulldogs confidence ahead of tough test The Panthers have reason to be wary of the Bulldogs, who beat them early last season, before Marong won the second round encounter by two goals. Bridgewater (1-1) will play its first game since April 9 against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (0-3). The Mean Machine started the season with a convincing win over Pyramid Hill in the opening round, but fell short of Marong by nine goals before the Easter break. Maiden Gully YCW (1-1) has the bye, while Newbridge (0-2) is drawn to play Inglewood, which is not fielding an A-grade team, and will also have a break. READ MORE: Loddon Valley names representative netball teams

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/81ce7275-50de-4d1e-94b7-61e56cc8411b.jpg/r67_889_4387_3330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg