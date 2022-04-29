news, local-news,

The potential for rain can't deter the excitement Groovin the Moo organisers have at being back in Bendigo. Bendigo's forecast for Saturday includes a chance of up to 8mm rain in the morning and light winds through the day with a top of 17 degrees. Final preparations for the touring festival have the Prince of Wales Showgrounds ready to rock ahead 16,000 music fans streaming through the gates on Saturday morning. More news: GTM founder and organiser Stephen Halpin said it was exciting to be back in Victoria preparing for a Bendigo show. "We're just really happy to be back in Bendigo and we're really grateful for the support we get from everyone around here," he said. "So it's just lovely to be back. "The site is coming together. The team's been working well. The ground has stayed pretty good. Had a bit of rain but the grounds in good nick. It's gonna happen after three years. "Even up to like a month ago, I was expecting cases to come up and restrictions to come back in or for something to happen, but we've made it. It's great. It feels really great to be able to put a show on." Mr Halpin said he had forgotten how exhausting the GTM tour can be after two years away due to the pandemic. "You do get out of the practice but it's all been fine," he said. "I'm not festival fit. But the team is great. They've slipped right back into it. It's pretty well oiled machine, even if it's a bit rusty. "I think people have found it a little harder - I know that first weekend doing back to back shows. I was pretty exhausted by the end of the weekend." GTM Bendigo is on at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds on Saturday from 10.30am to 10pm.

