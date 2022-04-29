HDFNL netball: Demons relish chance to test themselves
WHITE Hills coach Lauren Bowles says her side is embracing a tough two weekends ahead in HDFNL netball, starting with this Saturday's clash at Colbinabbin.
A new-look Demons have started the season in convincing form, despite dealing with the absence of players each week due to COVID and other reasons, and have quickly moved to 3-0.
The next two weeks will be as challenging as nearly any this season, with the trek to Colbinabbin to be followed by a showdown against flag favourites Elmore.
For well over a decade, the Demons and Grasshoppers have continued to bring out the best in each other on the court.
Bowles is expecting more of the same on Saturday against a young Grasshoppers team, which enters the weekend at 1-2.
"It's two really tough weeks ahead of us, but we are excited by the challenge and think we are in a really good position to tackle those teams now and we will go in with some really great confidence," she said.
"Colbo is a young side that is performing really well, while Elmore last year proved that they are a dominant team and already this season are proving that again.
"We are up for the challenge.
"They won't just be great games in A-grade, but in A-reserve and the other grades as well as those two teams both have some really good depth."
Bowles could not have been happier with last week's 72-25 win over North Bendigo, achieved without versatile recruit Tegan Elliston, who should return to the line-up on Saturday.
"I thought we played some really good netball; we were firing early and our defensive pressure was amazing," the Demons' dual A-grade premiership coach said.
"We had very few turnovers and I think we have some good fitness and speed amongst us this year.
"I feel we can run really hard for the full 60 minutes."
In other games, Lockington-Bamawm United, which snapped a 29-game losing streak with last week's 47-41 win over Leitchville-Gunbower, will aim to make it two in a row against Huntly.
The Hawks (1-1) are coming off a bye last week.
Mount Pleasant will attempt to even the ledger at 2-2 when it hosts the Bombers at Toolleen.
The Blues bounced back from back-to-back losses to premiership contenders Elmore and White Hills to snatch their first win over Heathcote last week.
Heathcote and North Bendigo will have a break after playing their round four game as a standalone clash on April 2.
The Saints won 48-35 and are 2-2 following a nail-biting two-goal loss to Mount Pleasant last week.
Undefeated Elmore has the bye.
