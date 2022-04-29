news, local-news,

THE state opposition has called for regional Victorians to get "a fair share of the state's spend" on hospitals, schools, infrastructure and mental health in the lead-up to Tuesday's state budget. Leader of The Nationals Peter Walsh said the government needed to stop treating regional Victorians like an ATM, and to deliver a fair share of budget funds. "Last year's $191 million cut to road asset maintenance is putting lives at risk on dangerously rough roads, while upgrades and new services promised for regional public transport are still off in the never-never. "Victorians are paying more with 40 new or increased taxes since Daniel Andrews was elected in 2014, but getting less." More news: Explainer: Why Ukraine wants Bendigo-built Bushmaster Mr Walsh said the budget needs to deliver a fair share for regional Victorians including further investment in rebuilding the state's mental health workforce and measures to halve surgery waiting lists, more funding for regional schools, money for new residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation beds and a boost to agriculture research and development. "Creating new career opportunities that entice young people to stay and raise their family in regional Victoria will also be crucial to help the state recover and rebuild," Mr Walsh said. "Proper investment that delivers a fair share to communities outside of Melbourne will ensure all of Victoria thrives." MORE NEWS: 'Without blood donors, I wouldn't be here': Zoe Potter gives insight into life with common variable immunodeficiency The City of Greater Bendigo this week nominated the Bendigo Art Gallery redevelopment as its number one project heading into Tuesday's state budget. The City says the $28M project needs $21M from other levels of government and $1.5M in philanthropic donations. More funding for the health broker network across six local government areas in the region is also sought, as well as cash for road projects including the Howard Street and Midland Highway intersection in Epsom. The City would also welcome funds to plan for the Marong Freight Link, Golden Dragon Museum redevelopment, the proposed North Bendigo Recreation Reserve facilities upgrade and more money for works on the busy Calder Highway at Maiden Gully.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/6c31b294-e634-47d5-86b7-47b5611d093d.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg