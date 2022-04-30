Catherine McAuley College

Catherine McAuley College (CMC) is committed to a smooth transition for all students. Staff collaborate with parents and carers, as well as primary schools, to support Grade 6 students in their move to secondary school. "We understand the step from primary school into secondary school is an enormous transition. Our role as a community is to support students and families through this process," said Tim Edwards, Deputy Principal - Coolock. There are three key steps to a confident start to secondary school - open events, enrolment and transition. The aim is for students and their families to get to know the CMC community and establish the partnership between students, staff and families which will support their child's journey from Year 7 to Year 12. Open events include both on-campus and interactive online experiences. Families are warmly invited to visit for a Coolock Campus Tour. Tours allow plenty of time for questions and build excitement as students visit the specialist learning spaces for science, woodwork, food technology, music, agriculture and the new joint-use Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct, currently under construction. 'Discover CMC' Days (May 3-6) allow Grade 6 students to visit CMC on a regular school day and experience life as a Year 7. 'Virtual Open House' is an innovative new resource the College has developed for Grade 6 students, to build confidence about starting high school. Head online any time for engaging videos, handy tips, interactive virtual tours and FAQs. Enrolments are made through the online portal for Year 7, 2023 and close on Tuesday May 10, 2022. Following enrolment, the College endeavours to collect as much information as possible about each child's learning and social needs, beginning with an enrolment interview between a member of College leadership, each Grade 6 student and their parents or carers. Transition is the process of students and families getting to know CMC, and College staff getting to know students, prior to starting Year 7 in 2023. From the open event visit through to the Orientation Day and Parent Information Evening in December, the College will provide information and resources to support a confident transition to high school.

