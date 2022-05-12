Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo City seeking strong response against Melton Phoenix

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:05am, first published May 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruben White in action for Bendigo City during the club's round three clash against Maribyrnong Greens. Picture: COLIN NUTTALL

BENDIGO City will be looking to get its season back on track when it hosts an imposing Melton Phoenix in their Men's State League 5 round nine fixture on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.