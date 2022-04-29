news, local-news,

ENTREPRENEURS and people associated with new business ideas and startups have been invited to take part in a free Hackathon business challenge that includes the opportunity to build a business from scratch. The free event is suitable for aspiring startups and emerging scaleups based in Greater Bendigo, Campaspe, Loddon, Central Goldfields, Mount Alexander and Macedon Ranges. The initiative is overseen by the City of Greater Bendigo with support from the state government and La Trobe University's Innovation and Entrepreneurship team. City Director Strategy and Growth Steve Hamilton said the Hackathon was a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and startups to gain new business skills and capabilities while networking with fellow participants and industry mentors. "You are matched with other participants so you can combine your complementary skills to build a new innovative business in a supportive environment," Mr Hamilton said. "This is a fun and rewarding opportunity to sharpen your business capabilities, gain new learnings and think outside the box. By the end of the Hackathon challenge, your team will know how to successfully build a complete business from scratch using contemporary tools and techniques." Read more: Maryborough mum hopes to help others with common variable immunodeficiency Startup Central Victoria is also hosting an Opportunities Forum online from 7pm to 8.30pm on Thursday May 12. "The forum will have three speakers, three big ideas and break-out discussion groups. This event is designed to stimulate ideas in preparation for the Hackathon. Everyone is welcome to participate," Mr Hamilton said. "Both these events are a chance to look at diverse startup business opportunities in central Victoria, network with fellow entrepreneurs and connect with established entrepreneurs and industry leaders." The workshops are in person and will take place from 9am to 6pm on Sunday May 22 and Sunday May 29 at La Trobe University's Engineering building in Flora Hill. For more information and to book these free events please visit: https://startupcv.com.au/events/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/81c7834f-5765-4606-9d46-c41ae609486d.png/r0_144_480_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg