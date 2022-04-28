AFL: Cooper Hamilton to make debut for GWS Giants against Crows

sport, local-sport, cooper, hamilton, gws, giants, debut, afl, adelaide, crows

COLBINABBIN'S Cooper Hamilton will become the latest Bendigo Pioneer draftee to make his AFL debut. Hamilton has been selected for the GWS Giants' clash against the Adelaide Crows at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon. Hamilton, 19, was pick No.13 by the Giants in last November's Rookie Draft. RELATED: 'It's been an emotional rollercoaster': relieved Cooper Hamilton drafted by GWS Giants Hamilton was quick to make an impact with the Giants, breaking the club's 2km time trial record in his first week of training. "I'm absolutely stoked," Hamilton told the GWS Giants' website on Thursday. "There's probably five or six blokes I could name (from the Giants' VFL team) who could debut this week, so that's why it has come as a shock. "I guess I got the luck of the draw and they picked me." Hamilton was the last player added to the Giants' list last year. MORE FOOTBALL: SELECTION NIGHT: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW "It has been awesome; all the boys here have been amazing for me introducing me to the system," Hamilton said. "I can't wait (for Saturday). It's going to be something special and, hopefully, we get some Giants supporters there to cheer us on." The Giants head to Adelaide 1-5 and in 15th position on the ladder. "Cooper is a player we think adds some flexibility to our list in the roles he can play,'' GWS national recruiting manager Adrian Caruso said after selecting Hamilton in the Rookie Draft. "We see him playing down back to start with, but his elite endurance base might help him play in some higher roles down the track." Hamilton's debut game for the Giants comes in the same week another former Bendigo Pioneer, Collingwood's Jack Ginnivan, was the AFL's round six Rising Star nomination. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

