SOCCER: Eagles and Reds women put unbeaten records on line against each other

DEFENDING champions La Trobe University and Spring Gully United will battle to keep their unbeaten starts to the Central Victorian League 1 Women's soccer season intact on Sunday. The Eagles and Reds each head into Sunday's clash at Stanley Avenue with 3-0 records. The chance to take on the reigning champion Eagles - who haven't lost a game since 2019 - is a challenge being relished by Reds' coach Simon Smith. "It was a tough game when we played them last season. We got beaten 2-0, but we had a lot of possession and a few chances that we didn't take," Smith said this week. "They are a very strong side again this year, but all we can do is turn up and have a real crack." The Reds have a short preparation time for the match of the round after playing a catch-up game from round two against Strathfieldsaye Colts United on Wednesday night. Played in trying conditions under lights at Strathdale's Beischer Park, the Reds won 5-2. "One of the pleasing aspects from Wednesday night was the performance of our youngsters who came in," Smith said. "If I can get that same commitment again on Sunday then I think it's going to be a cracking game. "I thought we looked sharp on Wednesday night and will have to be again on Sunday." Wednesday night's 5-2 win followed victories over Eaglehawk (5-0) and Shepparton United (6-0) in the Reds' first two games. La Trobe University has picked up from where it left off last season, starting its championship defence with wins over Strathdale (4-0), Eaglehawk (9-0) and Strathfieldsaye Colts United (3-1) in its first three games. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Eagles starts at 11am. In other round four women's games Strathdale takes on Strathfieldsaye Colts United on Saturday and Shepparton United hosts Eaglehawk on Sunday. Meanwhile, in League 1 Men's, round four is highlighted by the tussle between Shepparton United and Tatura at McEwen Reserve on Sunday. Shepparton United has already shown itself to be the big improvers this season, winning its first three games by a combined 15 goals. United sits second on the ladder, while Tatura is third with a 2-1 record. The Ibis, who have the competition's two top goalscorers in Aaron Niglia (7) and Thomas Leech (6), will be on the rebound from a 3-2 loss last week to Shepparton South. The round will get under way with two games on Saturday when Strathdale takes on La Trobe University, the only men's team still without a point, and Epsom meets Eaglehawk, with both games getting under way at 5pm. 5pm Saturday at Beischer Park. Last time: Strathdale 9 def La Trobe University 0. 5pm Saturday at Epsom-Huntly. Last time: Eaglehawk 5 def Epsom 1. 3pm Sunday at McEwen Reserve. Last time: Tatura 1 def Shepparton United 0. 3pm Sunday at Shadforth Park. Last time: Shepparton South 6 def Golden City 2. 3pm Sunday at Strathfieldsaye. Last time: Spring Gully United 7 def Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 (2019). 7 - Aaron Niglia (Tatura) 6 - Thomas Leech (Tatura) 5 - Joel Aitken (Shepparton South) 5 - William Keenan (Shepparton South) 1pm Saturday at Beischer Park. Last time: Strathfieldsaye Colts United 4 def Strathdale 2. 11am Sunday at McEwen Reserve. Last time: Eaglehawk 3 def Shepparton United 1. 11am Sunday at Stanley Avenue. Last time: La Trobe University 2 def Spring Gully United 0. 7 - Rebecca Berry (Strathfieldsaye Colts United) 6 - Letesha Bawden (Spring Gully United) 5 - Chloe Parker (La Trobe University) ROUND 1 Strathdale 5 def Golden City 0 Eaglehawk 1 def Spring Gully 0 Shepparton South 12 def La Trobe Uni 0 Shepparton United 7 def Strath Colts United 0 Tatura 5 def Epsom 0 ROUND 2 Eaglehawk 6 def La Trobe Uni 0 Tatura 21 def Strath Colts United 0 Epsom 8 def Golden City 0 Shepparton United 8 def Strathdale 2 Shepparton South 8 def Spring Gully 0 ROUND 3 Strathdale 1 def Eaglehawk 0 Shepparton United 3 def Epsom 1 Spring Gully United 3 def La Trobe Uni 0 Shepparton South 3 def Tatura 2 Strath Colts United 2 dr Golden City 2 ROUND 1 La Trobe Uni 4 def Strathdale 0 Strath Colts United 10 def Shepparton United 0 Spring Gully United 5 def Eaglehawk 0 ROUND 2 La Trobe Uni 9 def Eaglehawk 0 Shepparton United 2 def Strathdale 0 Spring Gully United 5 def Strath Colts United 2 ROUND 3 Strathdale 3 def Eaglehawk 0 La Trobe Uni 3 def Strath Colts United 1 Spring Gully United 6 def Shepparton United 0

