Residents reminded to register pool and spa in Campaspe Shire areas

news, local-news, news, campaspe, shire, council, pools, spas, regulations

In 2019, new safety laws were introduced by the state government requiring all landowners to register their pool and spa with their local council. Campaspe Shire Council development general manager Paul McKenzie said thousands of registrations had been processed to date. "Pool and spa owners need to be aware that we're up to the next step in the registration process," he said. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Health chair Bob Cameron steps down, paves way for new era under Dr Ewa Piejko "Residents who have registered their pool and spa with council and who have not received their confirmation letter need to get in touch with our Building Unit as soon as possible. "If you've got a new pool or spa, or you have not yet registered your existing pool or spa, you are still able to register." The first step is to complete the online registration form on the shire's website, and they will then send a letter confirming details. This letter will inform people of what safety standards you must comply with and when your certificate of compliance must be lodged with council. OTHER STORIES: The second step is to get this certificate of compliance and to do that, residents will need to go through either council or a registered pool inspector to have your pool or spa inspected. They will then issue the certificate if your pool meets the safety standards. The third step is to lodge that certificate of compliance with council before the designated due date. The due date for when the certificate of compliance needs to be lodged depends on the age of the pool. If the pool was built: MORE NEWS: 'Without blood donors, I wouldn't be here': Zoe Potter gives insight into life with common variable immunodeficiency Certificates of compliance for pools built prior to June 1994 are due to be lodged before June 1, 2022, so these pool owners must be aware they need to have their registration, inspection, certificate issued and lodged before this date. If you have completed the first step of the process by registering your pool and you have not received the confirmation letter, contact council's Building Unit, call 1300 666 535 or email shire@campaspe.vic.gov.au. If you need to register your pool or spa, or want to find out more information, go to council's website and search 'swimming pool and spa barriers'. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/5cff2d52-7dd6-410e-aa11-a589781244cf.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg