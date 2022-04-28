news, local-news, news, castlemaine, central victoria, what's on, bendigo, event, pride, LGBTIQ+

It takes more than wet weather to dampen Castlemaine's unquenchable pride. The annual Castlemaine Pride Picnic - the centre piece of Mount Alexander Shire's LGBTQIA+ celebrations - has been moved from the Botanical Gardens to Castlemaine Town Hall so it can proceed despite a rainy forecast. While there has also been one event cancellation, there is still plenty for everyone of all ages. "As a community, we're nothing if not adaptable," event organiser Martyn Shaddick said. "All the fabulous stalls, events and entertainment will be held as planned and people are encouraged to bring their picnics and make a day of it as usual, but we'll all be a lot less soggy in the Town Hall. "The only part of the event that's had to be cancelled is the Dog Show - obviously it's important that we keep any puddles outside this beautiful building." Food and drink will also be available to purchase from local vendors at the indoor picnic. "Just follow the smell of the sausage sizzle," Ms Shaddick said. Picnic-goers can enjoy performances by Bendigo's Queen of Glamour Polly Filla, as well as the Castlemaine Pride Choir, back by popular demand with a new repertoire. Castlemaine Sound has also been moved from the Village Square to the Town Hall, and will be going ahead on April 29, from 6pm until 11pm. The first event in a jam-packed Castlemaine Pride program will be the inaugural Bent Brushes art exhibition, featuring artworks from local LGBTQIA+ art group. The free exhibition will run for the duration of the festival, opening on the 29th of April, at the Market Building on Mostyn Street. Bent Brushes began as a social art group, where members of Castlemaine's vibrant LGBTQIA+ community gather each Saturday to paint or draw en plein air. "The group started as a creative response to the challenges posed by restrictions," group founder Michael Rigg said. "It's helped us stay connected as well as providing us all with an outlet for creative expression." Other events happening throughout the festival include film screenings, author talks and a special Pride-edition of PubSing at the Shedshaker Brewry. The athletically inclined can enjoy bushwalking or participate in the Glam Slam social tennis tournament. Castlemaine Pride events run from April 29 to May 6 and more information can be found on the Castlemaine Community House website.

