Eight extra train services will help carry festival-goers to and from Groovin the Moo this weekend. The festival's gates open at 10.30am with the final acto f the day taking to the stage at 9.30pm. Additional services will see three extra trains depart Southern Cross Station on Saturday morning at 7.40am, 8.27am and 9.40am. Trains from Bendigo to Melbourne will be added on Saturday night at 10pm, 10.35pm, 11pm and 11.40pm. On Sunday, one extra train will leave Bendigo at 10.45am. "These additional train services will benefit all locals heading to the festival in Bendigo - by making it easier and more reliable for them to travel both to and from the event," Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said. The trains will run in addition to normal scheduled services. People travelling on V/Line's additional services will need a valid myki and must touch on and off before and after each journey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/80a0fed3-5bd1-457a-83b7-f18e9ac970d7.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg